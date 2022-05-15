Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $274.62

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Bank of America increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 360 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

