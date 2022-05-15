Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$61.67 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$57.40 and a 52 week high of C$79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.95.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

