Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.19) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,225.60.

BZLFY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

