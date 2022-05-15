Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Cactus’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

