Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 57.7% in April

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

