Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $329,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.82. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Caledonia Mining (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

