Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

