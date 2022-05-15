Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

