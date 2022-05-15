Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Target Price to C$5.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

NYSE ATY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

