Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Target Price to C$1.90

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GRNWF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

