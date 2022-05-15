Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 98.6% in April

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.
CNNEF opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.33.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.
About Canacol Energy (Get Rating)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
