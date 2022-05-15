Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$2.68 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$457.90 million and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.20.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

