Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 800.0 days.
Shares of CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Cancom has a 52-week low of $65.59 and a 52-week high of $66.12.
Cancom Company Profile
