Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 800.0 days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Cancom has a 52-week low of $65.59 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.