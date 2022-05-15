CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CANL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. CannLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)
