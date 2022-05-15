CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CANL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. CannLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

