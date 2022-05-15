Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.9 days.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $33.88 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPXWF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.