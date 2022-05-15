Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.36. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $595,415.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

