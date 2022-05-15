Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of COOSF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.83.
About Carbios SAS
