Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COOSF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

