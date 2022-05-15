Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

CAS opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.45. The stock has a market cap of C$989.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

