Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

