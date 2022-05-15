CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.13.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.34.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

