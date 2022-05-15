CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$59.29 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.34.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.