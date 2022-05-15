Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRPOF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

