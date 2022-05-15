CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Up 45.7% in April

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

