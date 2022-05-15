Centerra Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

CG stock opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.24 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

