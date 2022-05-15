Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Centerspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

