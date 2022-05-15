CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNFN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.25.

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

