CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNFN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.25.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
