CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 526,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
