CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 526,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

NYSE GIB opened at $80.86 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.