Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,483 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

NASDAQ CHKEZ opened at $61.50 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

