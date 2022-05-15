Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $29.20.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
