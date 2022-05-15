China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 2,174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,740.0 days.
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
About China Oilfield Services (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Oilfield Services (CHOLF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.