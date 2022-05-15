China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,200 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 508,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,582.0 days.

CNPPF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNPPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Overseas Property from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nomura raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

