Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

