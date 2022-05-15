Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

