CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Releases Earnings Results

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 15.56%.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 92,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

