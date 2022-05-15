CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.36.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

