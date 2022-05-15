CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

TSE CIX opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

