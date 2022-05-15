CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

CIX stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.36. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$13.90 and a 1 year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

