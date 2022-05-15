CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

TSE:CIX opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.36. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.