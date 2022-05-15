Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. Sells 78,800 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) insider Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$110,422.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,043,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,073,588.01.

Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 2,500 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$105,952.50.

Hemisphere Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.43. 205,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,294. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

