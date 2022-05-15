Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
