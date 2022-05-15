CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTPCY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

