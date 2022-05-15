CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CTPCY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
About CITIC (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CITIC (CTPCY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.