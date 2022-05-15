CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in April

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $6.89 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison (Get Rating)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.