CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. CKX Lands has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent quarter.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

