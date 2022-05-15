Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Down 33.6% in April

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 935,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,631,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
