Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Down 33.6% in April

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 935,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,631,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

