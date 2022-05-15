CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Down 32.7% in April

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAQ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,135,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,253,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,356,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,723,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAQ stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

