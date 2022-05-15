ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period.

