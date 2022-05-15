Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLIM stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

