Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,678 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,081. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,782,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

