CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CLPHY opened at $9.59 on Friday. CLP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

CLPHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

