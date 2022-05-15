CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. CLST has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)
