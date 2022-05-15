CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. CLST has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

